Guernsey woman calling on government to let islanders host Ukrainian refugees

A Guernsey woman is calling on the Government to allow islanders to host refugees from Ukraine.

Former aid worker Sarah Griffith says she is ready to open up her home if decision makers allow.

“I’ve got two spare rooms and if somebody came tomorrow, they’d be welcome to my spare room, one hundred percent, and that goes for any refugee.

"And I think there are many people in Guernsey who would do the same.” she said.

It comes after the UK launched its Homes for Ukraine Scheme, which would allow Britons to host refugees in their homes.

Miss Griffith said: “The UK have said they want people to take them into their homes for a minimum of six months but they would allow them to stay for three years. Is Guernsey going to follow suit? We’ll have to wait and see."

Miss Griffith has worked with refugees for many years. She said it was a shame that it had taken a war in Europe to see attitudes change.

She added: “I think it’s very difficult for refugees that have been trying to get asylum for years to stand by and watch what’s happening, it’s devastating for them."

Guernsey’s Government said it needed more detail about the UK’s scheme before a decision could be made about whether it could be adopted either in part or in full in the Bailiwick.

A States of Guernsey spokesperson said: "We are aware that the UK is currently working up details of a Ukrainian refugee sponsorship scheme, including the publication of a website seeking expressions of interest.

"We are discussing with the UK Government and will provide the community with more information on this in the next few days."