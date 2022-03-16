Jersey residents donate more than £200,000 to Ukraine

Residents in Jersey have donated more than £200,000 to Ukraine since the start of the crises.

Russia invaded Ukraine last month and the Channel Islands have rallied together to support Ukrainians fleeing the conflict.

Donations have been collected across the Bailiwicks and sent to the Ukraine-Poland border.

Money has been donated through the Bailiff's Ukraine Appeal and the charity Side by Side.

Currently, the total stands at £205,726.

This is on top of £1million given to Ukraine by the Government of Jersey.

Side by Side's website explains £20 could give a Ukrainian family a plastic tarpaulin and £50 could give a family of four blankets.