Jersey school children make origami Cranes to show importance of mental health

Jersey school children have been making origami Cranes to show the importance of taking care of their mental health.

Origami artworks have been popping up in their hundreds at Grouville Primary School with every year group taking part.

The idea came from the charity Jersey Recovery College (JRC) which offers courses and workshops to help people understand their mental health issues. It also educates those supporting them.

This year marks their fifth anniversary and they chose the Crane because it is a symbol of hope, community, goodwill and health in Japan.

Executive Officer of JRC, Beth Moore, said: “When we set-up the recovery college, we were looking for a gift for those who supported us, and the Crane seemed perfect.

"We made 100 and gave them to people, some of whom still tell me they have them now.

“I had lived in Japan ten years before and when I had a family tragedy the whole community where I lived made cranes and brought them to my house, the school cancelled lessons so the children could make them, and I had 1500 in the end. It was such a beautiful gesture. I think it’s perfect for our birthday.”

Japanese tradition says folding 1,000 of them gives a person a chance to make a special dream come true.

Islanders are being asked to make cranes at home, work and schools and take them to the charity before the end of April.

People are being asked to write messages of hope on the wings if they want to.

The children at Grouville Primary School wrote wishes on the wings of the birds with one student wishing for world peace. Another hoping they could be a child forever.

There will be an exhibition of the Cranes on display at Jersey Library in June before being given to people struggling with their mental health.

Details on how to make the Cranes can be found on JRC's website.