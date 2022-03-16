'More needs to be done' to tackle child neglect in Guernsey

The chair of Guernsey's Safeguarding Children Partnership has said more needs to be done to prevent child neglect across the Bailiwick.

It comes as the States have launched a new strategy to recognise, identify and take action for children who are identified as vulnerable or in neglect.

The new approach will work with various agencies to target children who may be at risk.

Jersey also launched a new multi-agency child neglect strategy earlier this year to help identify children who could be classified as vulnerable.

Sarah Elliot, the Independent Chair of the Islands Safeguarding Children Partnership, said: "The strategy highlights that although there are pockets of excellent practice in Guernsey, Alderney, and Herm, more needs to be done to make sure the Island's children are seen, listened to, and helped at an early enough stage to prevent them being neglected."

"The strategy emphasises the multi-agency responsibility to identify the early signs of neglect so that support can be provided to improve the life chances of all children."

What is neglect defined as and what can it look like?

The persistent failure to meet a child’s basic physical, emotional and/or psychological needs, likely to result in the serious impairment of the child’s health or development. Neglect may occur during pregnancy as a result of maternal substance abuse.

The key characteristics which could be impacted include:

Physical

Emotional

Educational

Social well-being

The plan outlines that front-line professionals who work with families will be trained to use an assessment tool endorsed by the NSPCC looking at the various needs of a child.

Islanders are being reminded that they can play their part too and may notice early signs that a family is not coping if a child looks frequently sad, has poor hygiene, is maybe hungry or is inappropriately dressed for the weather.