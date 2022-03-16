Tessa Hartmann leaving Real Housewives of Jersey

Tessa Hartmann has announced she is leaving the Real Housewives of Jersey.

The mum of four has been a star of the show since it first premiered on our screens back in late 2020.

The second series was released at the end of last year with Jersey and its beautiful scenery featuring heavily in it.

It follows the lives of seven wealthy women living in Jersey: Sarha Courtnay, Karen Loderick-Peace, Ashley Cairney, Kate Taylor, Margaret Thompson, Mia Ledbury and of course Tessa Hartmann CBE.

Tessa was born in Glasgow and is married to an Italian/German Sascha.

She visited Jersey for a "random business meeting" and "fell in love with it" moving here with her family.