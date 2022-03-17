Guernsey people who have applied to bring Ukrainian family members fleeing the war to the island are being asked to contact the border agency.

It is to enable border officials to offer support to quickly process 'in country' parts of the visa application process.

Ukrainian nationals who have extended family in Guernsey can apply for a free visa through the UK Family Visa Scheme.

Islanders are being asked to contact the Guernsey Border Agency via email: immigration@gba.gov.gg.