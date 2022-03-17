Guernsey's Director of Public Health Nicola Brink tests positive for Covid

Play video

Guernsey's Director of Public Health Dr Nicola Brink has tested positive for Covid-19.

She is currently self isolating and says she is recovering well.

It comes as cases are rising, and the Bailiwick reintroduces some measures to help curb the spread of the virus.

These including making face masks mandatory again in schools in Guernsey, and cancelling extra curricular activities.

PCR tests have also been scrapped in Guernsey for people who have a positive lateral flow test because of stretched resources at the testing lab.

Dr Brink says she is concerned about the impact rising Covid cases has on services is and that is the reason measures have been put in place.

She explained the hospital is under pressure which is why islanders are being asked to help slow the spread of the virus by wearing masks in enclosed spaces, keeping good hand hygiene and staying at home if unwell.

When asked what caused this wave, she thinks it could be the spread of a more transmissible Omicron variant.

She also thinks people might not be sticking to precautions as strongly as before.