Historic site that predates the pyramids vandalised in Jersey

Play video

Video Report by Alex Spiceley

One of Jersey's ancient Neolithic graves has been vandalised.

The La Sergente tomb is one of the oldest structures in the world, dating back more than six and half thousand years.

John De Carteret, from Jersey Archaeology, said: "The stone has stood the test of time and a person has come along with another stone from somewhere nearby and used it to smash the standing stone which is part of the grave. To have survived all this time and then get damaged is a real shame."

Historians are now debating how best to fix the impressive structure and are pleading with islanders to respect Jersey's ancient heritage.

Tomb Credit: ITV Channel News

Nicky Westwood, from Société Jersiaise, said: "The lady that found it first burst into tears and I felt the same way. It just seems so pointless and you just feel sad that something that's lasted so long has just been broken."

An investigation is underway to find out who is behind what happened at the site.

Meanwhile local security staff have volunteered to monitor the site day and night free of charge.

Mike Bates, who works for G4S, said: "We got involved when Faldouët was vandalised and we've been patrolling quite a few. Unfortunately not this one recently but we are starting with this one and we will continue with it."

Anyone who knows anything about the damage is being asked to contact Société or the police.