The skies turned pink yesterday (March 17) due to the Saharan dust in our skies creating the perfect opportunity for an Instagram-worthy sunset picture.

The dust cloud was caused by Storm Celia in North Africa, which blew over Europe. Here are some of the beautiful sunsets captured by Channel Islanders.

Sunset at St Helier marina. Credit: Megan Murphy

Sunset in St Lawrence. Credit: Rosie Lamy

Sunset at St Aubins. Credit: Cara Malorey-Vibert.

Sunset at St Helier marina. Credit: Josh Wilde.

Credit: Rebecca Tinnelly.