Islanders in Jersey can now notify their close contacts after a positive lateral flow test.

Previously, alerts would be sent to close contacts after a positive PCR test had been recorded.

People who submit a positive lateral flow test onto the online portal will be given a code via text message.

This code can be put into the Covid Alert app in the 'Tested positive for Covid-19' section.

Close contacts from the previous 72 hours who use the app will get a notification to say they have been in contact with a positive case.

They will then need to do daily lateral flow tests for ten days but they do not need to isolate unless they are showing symptoms or test positive.

Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Richard Renouf, said: “This new digital feature allows Islanders to anonymously alert their close contacts sooner than previously possible.

"This means that positive cases may be identified more quickly as direct contacts are advised to test themselves with an LFT.

“I am aware that a number of Islanders may be hesitant to inform close contacts if they are positive with COVID-19, so the app is a brilliant way to do this anonymously.

"I would encourage Islanders to download the app if they haven’t already done so, as we continue to de-escalate measures and learn to live with COVID-19 in this new normal way of life.”

People who test positive through a lateral flow test should log it online and book a PCR test to confirm the results. They should isolate until they get their results.