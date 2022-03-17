PCR tests scrapped in Guernsey for people who have positive lateral flow test

PCR tests have been scrapped in Guernsey for people who have a positive lateral flow test.

It is to help the stretched resources at the Pathology Lab and hospital testing facility.

Dr Nicola Brink, Medical Officer of Health, said: "This is a similar situation to that we experienced during the Christmas period, when we announced on 27th December that we needed to focus our testing strategy on the use of LFTs.

"The current wave of infections is presenting challenges to the delivery of a range of public services and the pathology lab and testing facility at the PEH are not immune from that.

"We need to manage our capacity and therefore the removal of confirmatory PCR tests has become necessary."

The changes mean the States will not be able to give islanders a certificate of recovery if they want one.

People who are symptomatic but have a negative lateral flow test will still be able to have a PCR test.