Politicians agree 1650 new affordable homes to be built in Jersey

Affordable housing dominated discussion in Jersey's States today as the Bridging Island Plan debate ran into its fourth day. The blueprint for the planning policy will determine what can be built and where over the next three years.

Politicians agreed to allow 4,300 new homes to be built, as well as 1,650 affordable ones by the end of 2025. At least 600 of those would be built on rezoned land mostly green field sites, with members voting to re-zone several areas for housing.

States members also opted to make sure no more than half of affordable homes go to people who have a priority due to links with the Parish they are in.