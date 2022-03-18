£3 million work begins at St Saviour's water treatment site in Guernsey

Guernsey Water are undertaking a £3 million refurbishment project at St Saviour's water treatment works.

Islanders are being reassured the works won't affect their supply or the quality of the water.

The project is due to run for a couple of years and will see them switch to a different filtration system as the one currently installed is coming to the end of its lifespan.

Carl Falla, Capital Delivery Manager, Guernsey Water said: “Our phased approach to the refurbishment will mean that while parts of the site are worked on, others can still be online to meet our customers demand for quality drinking water. Our primary aim is to achieve a balance between maintaining output and allowing the complex improvement works to progress efficiently."

The work will be done in phases in a similar approach to the work Guernsey Water completed at the Juas treatment site.

The water company say following this approach is more efficient, costs less and uses fewer chemicals.

Once complete, St Saviour’s Water Treatment Works will be capable of producing on average 10 megalitres or 10 million litres per day.

Mr Falla added: "We want to reassure Islanders that while this is a major technical project for Guernsey Water, the quality or availability of water supplies will not be affected whilst works are carried out. This complex project is being managed and carried out by our staff in nearly all areas.”