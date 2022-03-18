Alderney's Literary Festival returns after two year pandemic delay

Alderney's annual literary festival returns this weekend (18 to 20 March) for the avid bookworms across the island.

The event will take place in the Island Hall between Friday and Sunday.

The festival had to be cancelled last year and the year before due to coronavirus restrictions in the island.

What is happening at the festival?

Friday 18 March

1:30pm to 2:30pm - Panel Discussion with Anthony Riches, Alex von Tunzelmann and Jonathan F Putnam: How the Past & the Present Speak to Each Other

3pm to 4pm - Lucy Jago: A Net for Small Fishes in conversation with Rachel Abbott

4:30pm to 5:30pm - Sharon Wright - Mothering Heights: In search of Mrs Bronte

Saturday 19 March

9:30am to 10:30am - Jason Monaghan - Blackshirt Masquerade: Was fascism doomed to fail?

11am to 12pm - Julia Parry 2022 Festival Debut Author - The Shadowy Third: love, letters, and Elizabeth Bowen

12pm to 1:30pm - Lunch break

1:30pm to 2:30pm - Alex von Tunzelmann Fallen Idols: Statues, history and memory

3pm to 4pm - Stacey Halls Setting as an Inspiration: In conversation with Rachel Abbott

4:30pm to 5:30pm - Andrew Lownie Traitor King: The scandalous exile of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor

Sunday 20 March