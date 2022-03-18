Diversity report finds more work needed for disabled islanders in Jersey

An independent survey has revealed 81% of people in Jersey believe prejudice still exists against those with long-term health conditions and disabilities.

The report, conducted on behalf of the government, found 70% of islanders feel more needs to be done to make the island accessible and representative.

The government launched a strategy to improve diversity and inclusion in 2017 and endeavoured to:

Improve communication support and access to information

Enable greater access to the island

Ensure good health and wellbeing

Improve access to education, employment and enriching activities

Establish equal rights and experience equality

While admitting there is more to be done, the government insists progress has been made since 2017.

Minister for Social Security, Deputy Judy Martin, said: "I am pleased that we have published the latest report which demonstrates how far we have progressed in becoming more inclusive.

"We are committed to making Jersey an exemplar for disability inclusion by working in a positive way to drive change. Despite challenges faced in 2021, we have made real progress and together with businesses, we aim to carry this momentum throughout 2022."

Paul McGinnety, Director of Local Services, added: "As well as delivering the strategy in 2022, we also need to reflect on how the pandemic has impacted our approach and if we need to consider any changes to the strategy and how it is delivered.

"We have made progress in 2021, despite the challenges that we have faced, and we will carry this momentum into 2022."

The full report can be found here.