Earl the Quail flies the nest after finding new home

The GSPCA's longest serving resident, Earl the Japanese Quail, is feeling 'clucky' after finding a new home.

He had been in the animal charity's care since January 2019 when he was found as a stray.

On Sunday (13) March he was waved off by the team who were said to be "overjoyed."

Steve Byrne GSPCA Manager said “Earl is such a character and is a very cheeky little quail.”

“Sadly he had been here since January 2019 looking for a home and Sunday was his lucky day.”

“The team were so happy all be it a little sad to see him leave, but we all know he will have a wonderful life.”

Sarah Langlois GSPCA Staff Member said “Goodbye Earl, good luck in your new home going to miss you.”