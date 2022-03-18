Jersey hospitality urges government to work with industry to rebuild post-Covid

The Jersey Hospitality Association is calling on the next Government to work with the industry to nurture and rebuild after the combined effects of Covid-19 and Brexit in its new manifesto.

It provides four key recommendations the Association wants elected politicians to get behind to ensure the Island retains its vibrant visitor economy:

Two-year temporary work permits for hospitality workers

An accommodation strategy for temporary hospitality workers

Support future initiatives to boost skills, local talent and grow visitor numbers

A dedicated political champion for hospitality and tourism

The manifesto, which was launched at the JHA AGM, was developed following workshops held with members of the industry.

Pre-Covid figures

Pre-Covid, hospitality was Jersey's sixth largest sector and seventh largest employer.

Tourism spending in 2019 of £280 million raised almost £15.5 million in GST.

£425 million Tourism's contribution to the economy each year

51% Of all spending by visitors was on accommodation

3.8% The amount the tourism sector directly generates of Jersey's GVA

JHA Chief Executive, Claire Boscq, said: "We value the positive and proactive working relationship we have with States Members and the Government of Jersey, and we hope that our manifesto sends a clear message that we want to work with them to ensure the future of our industry is as vibrant and we know it can be. "The way of life we value in Jersey is supported by the many hospitality businesses that provide excellent service and venues. Without them, Jersey would lose its beating heart. Hospitality businesses are crucial to Jersey's recovery from the pandemic, but they need all the support they can get due to the effects of Brexit and rising costs. "We feel that our manifesto provides a set of simple and effective actions that will help the industry back onto a more even footing, supporting a more sustainable and vibrant local economy."