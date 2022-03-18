Jersey Zoo to close on Monday in bird flu response

Jersey Zoo will be closed on Monday (21 March) so 81 flamingos can be moved as part of their bird flu response.

Keepers are following instructions from the States Vet to keep the birds under cover.

81 flamingos will be moved at Jersey Zoo Credit: Rachel Hughes

No further cases have been found since a red-breasted goose tested positive at the beginning of the month:

Graeme Dick, Director of Zoo Operations says: “There have been no further cases of bird flu at the zoo, however, as a precaution, we are moving all 81 of our flamingos to an undercover enclosure that we have on site specifically for housing birds to keep them safe from Avian Influenza. This is quite a complicated process and therefore we have made the decision to close the zoo to the public on Monday.”