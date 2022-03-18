Man sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison for drug offences in Jersey

A 37-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison for drug offences in Jersey.

Alexander Ferguson was sentenced at the Royal Court.

It follows a warrant executed by Drug Squad officers in February 2020 and an arrest of a 31 year old man, who was sentenced earlier this year. A mobile phone seized at the time and forensically examined, showed a high level of contact between the arrested man and Ferguson.

This data evidenced that Ferguson was selling large amounts of cocaine to the other man involved between May 2019 and February 2020.

Ferguson was arrested in August 2020 on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and for money laundering offences. He was charged in January 2021 with drug trafficking offences.

The value of the drugs that Ferguson sold and offered to sell the other party was between £31,000 and £62,000, equating to 310 grams of cocaine.

Detective Sergeant Jim McGranahan who leads the Drug Squad, said: “We will continue to work hard to ensure we keep illegal drugs off our Island’s streets and see those who deal in the misery these drugs bring put before the courts.”