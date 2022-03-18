Politicians in Jersey have extended the legal requirement to isolate for positive covid-19 cases by another month, until the end of April 2022.

Mandatory isolation was due to be removed at the end of March but due to an increase in cases the Government has decided to push this back by a month.

The increase in cases in the community and hospital is being put down to the more transmissible BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron being identified and the relaxation of restrictions.

The decision follows advice from Public Health and the Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell (STAC) and will continue to be monitored and reviewed.

The Government says its strategy to de-escalate remains, but needed adjusting.

Ministers are reminding all islanders that they are not living in a post-Covid state but adapting to life post-emergency and the virus still poses a threat to the way of life of islanders. They are reminding people to follow public health guidance and keeping up to date with their vaccination schedule.

The extension of the mandatory isolation requirement will allow for Jersey’s vaccination programme to roll out the Spring Booster vaccines to islanders who are most at risk of complications from Covid.

Deputy Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ivan Muscat, said: “Although reducing risk through vaccination is the mainstay of our battle against COVID, the extra month will also allow for the further maturation of our anti-viral programme for at-risk Islanders. This too will have a beneficial impact on severe infection and hospital admissions.

“We are seeing the increase of infection rates due to the new more transmissible BA.2 variant coinciding with our measured de-escalation. This unforeseen highly transmissible variant – which is now the predominant strain in both Jersey, the UK and many other jurisdictions – is not more virulent but does require a modification to the planned rate of de-escalation to ensure that we remain in control of events. We must ensure we do not have a spike in severe disease which could cause not only more admissions but also a significant attrition of our workforce - both within health care settings and outside."

Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Richard Renouf, said: “As we enter our new post-emergency phase of the pandemic and start learning to live with COVID-19, it is important that our response remains proportionate. We do not wish to impose unnecessary legal restrictions on Islanders without a valid reason for doing so, but with infection levels remaining high it is prudent to extend the isolation requirement for an additional month.

“Cases of COVID-19 have continued to rise in many jurisdictions as legal requirements have been removed, and Ministers continue to remain cautious about Jersey’s position. COVID-19 remains an unpredictable virus, so the extension will allow Ministers to form a better understanding of the data in the context of de-escalation both locally and globally. The extension will also bring us closer to the arrival of warmer weather, which will see more people start to gather outside and allow ventilation and fresh air into their homes."