Spring booster to be offered to over-75s and immunosuppressed in Guernsey

People in Guernsey who are over the age of 75 and those who are immunosuppressed are to be offered a spring booster.

It comes as face masks become mandatory in Guernsey schools following a spike in Covid cases.

Letters are being sent to those who are eligible. Some of the most vulnerable islanders will be eligible now, but most will be invited for a booster dose during the coming months.

The JCVI guidance states that vaccine immunity declines over time. Many of the oldest adults and most vulnerable people received their most recent vaccine dose in September or October 2021 and so are at a higher risk of severe coronavirus.

As a precautionary strategy to maintain high levels of immunity, the JCVI have advised that an extra spring dose is offered around six months after the last vaccine dose for this cohort. Deputy Al Brouard, President of the Committee for Health & Social Care, said:

"We have consistently aligned our vaccination programme to the UK’s and the advice of the JCVI. Offering a spring booster dose to the most vulnerable in our community makes sense given we know that immunity wanes over time it’s already been six months since their last dose for some of that group."