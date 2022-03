Cash, charity boxes and scratch cards were stolen from a St Helier corner shop in the early hours of Wednesday morning (16 March).

Police are appealing for information following the break-in at Columbus Street Corner Shop.

The force would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the man who is pictured in the CCTV footage.

Jersey Police can be contacted on 01354 612612 or Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111.