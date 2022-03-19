Hundreds of islanders in Guernsey take part in 'Icicle Challenge'

Hundreds of people across the Bailiwick of Guernsey have been taking part in the ‘Icicle Challenge’ this winter.

Organised by Swim All Seasons, the challenge involves people taking to the water 10 times every month between November and March.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Across the Channel Islands there has been an increase in the number of people taking to outdoor swimming. Over the winter, water temperatures have fallen as low as 7 degrees Celsius.

Sue Duport from Guernsey Swim All Seasons says: “I think the one good thing from the lockdown is that people could buddy up for a swim and that’s what they did. And now they’ve continued through the winter. It’s good for your mental space and gives you exhilaration. You never regret a swim."

How to stay safe in open water swimming

Stay within your limits

Outdoor swimming is very different to swimming in a pool. There are lots of possible hazards. Know your ability and know your limits.

It is also important to not stay in the water for too long, especially when it is cold. Experts say a general rule of thumb is a maximum of one minute per degree, so if it was 10 degrees you should not spend any longer that 10 minutes in the water.

Go with someone experienced

You should never swim outdoors alone. Always go with someone who knows what they are doing so they can help you if you get in trouble.

Know the tide

With one of the biggest tidal zones in the world, it is important to know tide times and if they will affect your swim.

Check the forecast

Rain, sea fog and winds can effect you when swimming outdoors. Always check the weather forecast before swimming and never enter the water if you are unsure.