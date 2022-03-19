Special Countdown tribute paid to Gary Burgess

Play video

Pictures from: Lifted Entertainment for Channel 4

A special tribute has been paid to ITV Channel TV's friend and colleague Gary Burgess - this time on the popular show Countdown.

Gary passed away at Jersey hospice on 1 January after a long-documented journey with cancer.

Actor Jon Culshaw, who is a regular guest on the quiz show, worked with Gary at Radio Wave in Blackpool back in the 1990s. He shared some of his happy memories of Gary and delivered a moving tribute in front of a mesmerized audience.

To end his tribute he shared Gary's parting message to "take twice as long to do half as much, and enjoy every second".