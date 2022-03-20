Islanders encouraged to don their colourful socks for charity

Channel Islanders are being encouraged to don their bright and odd socks to raise awareness for World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD).

The #LotsOfSocks campaign also hopes to stimulate conversation and raise funds for Les Amis.

The date for WDSD is the 21st day of the 3rd month as it represents the triplication of the 21st chromosome, which causes Down Syndrome.

Jason Loveless, Head of Support Services at Les Amis, said: "Everyone has a favourite pair of socks they hang onto, even if it's only down to a single sock. We would love it if as many people as possible had a hunt around in their sock draw and came out on Monday wearing some truly memorable combinations. "

He added: "Why not go the whole hog and combine them with a pair of sandals. It's been a difficult couple of years for Les Amis, but we are delighted to be out and about talking about our charity and raising much needed funds after last being able to do this in 2019."

Make sure to send your bright, odd and colourful socks to us via our social media channels or by emailing them to itv.com/channel