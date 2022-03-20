New political group 'A Better Way' forms in Jersey

A new political group called 'A Better Way' is forming in Jersey and has been set up ahead of June's election.

The group is made up of election candidates and supporters who say they have joined forces to express their "shared principles and approach to collaborative working" if they are elected.

The group's principles are set out as the following:

The Assembly is responsive to the needs of the people of Jersey

Decisions are sustainable & evidence based, balancing social, economic & environmental wellbeing

Spending is affordable now and for future generations

Diversity is valued, recognising the potential of every member of our community

Jersey plays a positive and relevant role internationally

Businesses and entrepreneurial skills are supported to generate financial growth and stability

The group says it will follow these whether in government or scrutiny.

Alex Curtis, Kristina Moore, Lucy Stephenson and David Warr, who are all standing for election, have been announced as members.

Data Scientist and founder of at La Cote Distillery, Alex Curtis says: “We believe that it is important to maintain the island’s traditionally independent, consensus based politics. However, in a world facing great instability those who are elected in June must be ready to work together in a positive way and respond to what may become a rapidly changing scenario."

Assistant editor at the Jersey Evening Post and founding governor of infertility charity Tiny Seeds, Lucy Stephenson says: “We have a strong set of values and principles that have brought us together. We are stronger together and together we are determined to offer positive politics alongside open and transparent leadership in an uncertain world.”

Lucy says she would resign from her job at the JEP if elected.

Owner of Cooper & Co., David Warr says: "In order to represent the people we intend to engage with the people, that starts with listening. We have a series of events planned across the island. What is really important is that people register to vote and have their voice heard on June 22nd."

Former journalist and current states member, Senator Kristina Moore says the group aims to have candidates in every district, "some cannot announce they are standing just yet and we welcome anyone who thinks a Better Way is for them to get in touch".

Meanwhile Toni Roberts has been announced as Chair of the group and Robert Surcouf and Marisa Warren as part of the support team.