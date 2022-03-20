Jersey's St Patrick's Day celebrations in pictures
Thousands of people in Jersey have been taking part in St Patrick's Day celebrations with a four-day festival which got underway on Thursday 17 March.
The event has seen islanders able to celebrate Irish culture in St Helier and given people the opportunity to have a go at Gaelic football and Irish dancing, and try out some Irish food and drink.
A parade took place on Saturday 19 March and travelled from Jersey's West Centre, down King Street and finished at Parade Gardens.
ITV Channel's Otis Holmes reporting live from the Marquee in Parade Gardens on St Patrick's Day (17 March).