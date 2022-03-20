Play video

Thousands of people in Jersey have been taking part in St Patrick's Day celebrations with a four-day festival which got underway on Thursday 17 March.

The event has seen islanders able to celebrate Irish culture in St Helier and given people the opportunity to have a go at Gaelic football and Irish dancing, and try out some Irish food and drink.

A parade took place on Saturday 19 March and travelled from Jersey's West Centre, down King Street and finished at Parade Gardens.

People of all ages enjoyed the four-day celebrations. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The parade making its way down King Street before the final final stop at Parade Gardens. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Hundreds travelled through St Helier for the St Patrick's Day parade. Credit: ITV Channel TV

ITV Channel's Otis Holmes reporting live from the Marquee in Parade Gardens on St Patrick's Day (17 March).

