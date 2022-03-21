Community officers hired to help with Guernsey fibre optic broadband rollout

Two community liaison officers have been hired to provide islanders with information and answer questions about Guernsey's island-wide fibre broadband roll out.

Guernsey Fibre is the island's largest infrastructure project and the government is investing £12.5m into the project, with Sure providing the remaining £25 million.

It means all 30,000 homes on the island will have faster broadband by 2026.

£37.5m the amount being invested into the project

The officers will engage with islanders as different areas are made fibre ready. They will do this through door-to-door visits, emails, letters and monitoring social media channels. They will also be responsible for getting permissions to bring new duct and cabling across residents' land and up to their properties in areas where buried copper cables are currently installed.

One of the two new community liaison officers, Paul McKane, said: "It's very exciting to be involved in such a large-scale project as Guernsey Fibre. Such a huge undertaking obviously comes with its fair share of details which can be intimidating to the average person. My role is to make this roll out as easy to understand as possible by using non-technical language that everyone can understand." Steve Holford, the other Community Liaison Officer said: "Being involved with Guernsey Fibre is a career highlight. I'm excited to get going and help deliver the roll out to the public, as fibre revolutionises Guernsey's network capabilities."