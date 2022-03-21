Delays to Springfield Stadium work due to ongoing supply issues

Jersey's government have announced there will be a delay to the work ongoing at Springfield Stadium due to supply issues.

Work began earlier this year to enhance the spectator experience by improving accessibility for people with disabilities as well as making changes to the fencing around the ground.

The government say that work has progressed well but ongoing Covid-19 supply issues have cause 'unavoidable delays to the work'.

The FA Ground Grading Sub-Committee agreed to extended the deadline to 23 April as they acknowledged that there had been issues with supply and there had been no periods of inactivity during the process.

These delays will not impact the schedule of re-opening of the pitch back on 1 April. The only difference is standing areas at games will not be available until the 23 April.

The Assistant Minister for Sport, Hugh Raymond said "The Government of Jersey has commissioned additional work to achieve a higher grading, up to and including Step Three of the English league football, which will ensure Springfield Stadium can continue to serve the whole of the Football community well into the future. The additional work, including routine maintenance, will continue until late June."

He added "I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Government Project Team and the contractors who have worked hard to ensure this project could happen; the new fencing is now on island and installation well underway."