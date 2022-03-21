Guernsey Breweries join forces to fundraise for Ukraine

Local breweries in Guernsey have joined forces to help the Ukrainian fundraising effort.

The event at the Little Big Brewery Company is this evening (21 March) and will feature the sale of drinks and cakes.

Funds raised at the event will be donated to World Central Kitchen and the Help Ukraine Centre.

The breweries taking part include the Little Big Brew Co, Randalls, Rocquettes and Second Meridian Brew.

Cristovao Santos who is hosting the event said: "Ever since hearing the news of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, I have been chatting to the hospitality community about how we can raise funds.

He added "I'm really excited for the event. Everyone has come together really quickly to do something to help. This is the most important time to work together and everyone is feeling that."

Second Meridian Brew co-founder Sam Hamperl said he wanted to help as soon as he heard about the event.

"I thought it was a great idea and it's amazing to see everyone pulling together to find different ways to help Ukraine. We didn't think twice about donating some beer to help the cause."