Jailed for 17 years after third Jersey murder trial

Jersey's Jamie Lee Warn has been sentenced to 17 years after a third trial found him guilty of murdering Zsuzsanna Besenyei.

Warn was previously found guilty at two separate trials but those convictions were quashed when he successfully appealed them.

In a letter given to the judge today, Warn said he planned to appeal his conviction again.

Miss Besenyei was last seen alive on 10 May 2018, driving from her home in Maufant to Warn’s flat in First Tower to collect money he owed her.

It is believed Warn killed her in the hours that followed.

The prosecution said he then hid her body in the boot of her own car which he left in a public car park for three days.

But exactly how, where or why Miss Besenyei died has never been discovered.

In the early hours of 14 May, Warn drove from First Tower to Le Pulec where he dumped Miss Besenyei’s body hoping it would be swept out to sea.

He then abandoned her car at La Haule Slip in a bid to make it look like suicide.

Today (21 March), Warn was given a mandatory life sentence for murder.

He will have to serve at least 17 years before he can be released or which he has already served nearly four.