Jersey's government actively reviewing a 'Homes for Ukraine scheme'

Jersey's government is actively reviewing and considering whether a UK scheme to re-house Ukrainian refugees would work in the island.

Currently, Jersey follows the Ukraine Family Scheme which allows family members of Ukrainian nationals living in Jersey to apply for a visa.

The UK Government has however launched the 'Homes for Ukraine' scheme whereby Ukrainian nationals who do not have a link to the country, are sponsored by UK residents to move to the country. Jersey's Government says it is considering whether the scheme should apply in the island.

The government say a small number of Ukrainian nationals have already arrived in Jersey under this scheme. A further 10-15 arrivals are anticipated in the next fortnight.

A further update will be issues by the government later this week.

For help and support the government have launched a dedicated team with details below: