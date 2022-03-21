Warning of Asian Hornet influx from France as weather warms up

Volunteers in Jersey are warning the current weather conditions could cause an influx of Asian Hornet queens from France to the island's east coast.

It comes as the first queen of the year has been caught in Grouville. Lauren Wilson-Kelly managed to trap the insect in a tupperware box.

The first Asian Hornet queen to be caught was trapped in Grouville Credit: Lauren Wilson-Kelly

The easterly winds and warmer temperatures create good conditions for the queens to travel to the island.

The insects can be recognised as they are larger than a normal wasp, much darker in colour, have yellow legs, a mustard orange band across their backside and a bright yellow 'belt' around their waist.

They are an invasive non-native species, with the potential to impact upon the island's ecology and can particularly affect honey bees, as they eat them.

The queens come out around this time of year and begin to make primary nests before worker hornets are then born and continue to make secondary nests around the end of May. Each nest can produce 3,000-4,000 hornets.

102 Number of Asian Hornet queens caught last year

The vast majority of queens caught last year were thank to members of the public.

John de Carteret from the Jersey Asian Hornet Group wants people to be on the lookout.

It comes as a trapping campaign is set to get underway where Asian Hornets are targeted and other insects released.

Sightings can be reported by phone 01534 441633, email asianhornet@gov.je or through the free Asian Hornet Watch smartphone app.

People are asked to take photos where possible and provide details of where the insect was seen.