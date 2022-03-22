Airline Flybe will not fly to the Channel Islands

The airline had previously operated routes between the UK and the Channel Islands. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Regional airline Flybe have announced that they will not fly to the Channel Islands after the company re-launched today (22 March).

The airline confirmed that it would be running routes to various places around the UK and Europe including Amsterdam, Glasgow, London Heathrow, Belfast and Toulon.

The company went into administration in March 2020 after it had reported there was a lack of demand in services and that bookings had slumped during the pandemic.

The carrier was founded in Jersey back in 1979 as Jersey European Airways but has since undergone a number of name changes, becoming Flybe in 2002.

Hopes were lifted when former shareholder Cyrus Capital bought out the company in October 2020 with the relaunch being confirmed last year.

The airline is now based in Birmingham and runs with a much smaller fleet of aircraft compared to before.

