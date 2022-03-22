Airtel-Vodafone says it is disappointed with the Guernsey Competition & Regulation Authority's (GCRA's) final decision on the leased telecom line price review. The company says it appreciates the Guernsey watchdog's work to review the cost of on-island leased line telecommunication services, but believes that the outcome is "far too little too late."

It comes following an announcement that the cost of on-island leased telecommunication services that support business communication within Guernsey, and to the rest of the world, are to fall by as much as 44% and 52% from 28 March.

Sure (Guernsey) has announced it will be voluntarily reducing the price of higher capacity lines, following a wholesale price control consultation initiated by the GCRA.

Michael Byrne, Chief Executive of the GCRA said, “These price reductions will have a direct cut-through to the cost of doing business in Guernsey and is an excellent outcome for the sector. I want to commend Sure for the approach it has taken, and I am sure its customers will appreciate the significant reductions it has committed to and how swiftly it intends to implement them.”

However, bosses at Airtel-Vodaphone believe it will not benefit telecom businesses who are buying these products to provide service to islanders. They say it will be a "massive set back" to invest in newer technology such as 5G.

760% The amount leased line prices are higher by in Guernsey, compared to the UK

Avdhesh Chauhan says the GCRA’s final decision is a set back to investment in new technology, such as 5G

Avdhesh Chauhan, Head of Technology at Airtel-Vodafone said: "This price review exercise has finally happened after many years and was a great opportunity to address the extortionate price imbalances that exist in the leased line market when compared to other jurisdictions such as Jersey and the UK. Even after the price reduction, prices in Guernsey are still up to 84% higher than Jersey and up to 760% higher than the UK. Prices in Jersey are also expected to reduce further following the conclusion of an ongoing regulatory review.’

"The outcome of this price review exercise does nothing to ease the cost of business connectivity. The GCRA’s final decision is a huge disabler to competition in the island and is a massive set back to invest in newer technology such as 5G which is contingent on reasonably priced leased line connectivity."