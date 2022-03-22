Islanders now able to save Jersey's digital Covid pass to phone wallet

People in Jersey are now able to save their digital Covid status certificate into their phone wallet.

Those wanting to access their digital certificate to demonstrate their vaccination status can to do this via the Covid Safe portal. They can then save the certificate to their mobile.

An example of what the pass will look like Credit: Government of Jersey

It will include a QR code with details of the most recent vaccination dose, which is accepted in the UK, EU and some other jurisdictions around the world.

The QR code will expire after 30 days, at which point, the digital certificate can be re-issued and downloaded.

People having issues with this process can contact the Coronavirus Helpline on 0800 735 5566. Staff will be able to email a PDF version of the certificate with the QR codes.