Jersey's Health Minister to stand down at the next election

Jersey's Health Minster has confirmed that he will stand down at the next general election in June.

Deputy Richard Renouf has served the parish of St Ouen since 2014.

Fellow St Ouen parish politician, Constable Richard Buchanan, is also stepping down at the election.

Deputy Renouf said "It has been a privilege to serve; I have learnt a great deal and worked with inspiring teams. But it is can also be demanding stressful work involving long hours and I don’t feel I would be able to give my best if I sought to serve for another four years."

Moving forward the Mr Renouf hopes to still serve the parish or to volunteer within the charitable sector.