'Millions' need to be spent making Jersey government buildings more accessible

Millions of pounds of investment is needed to make Jersey's government buildings more accessible.

That is according to the CEO of equality charity Liberate, Vic Tanner Davy, who says improvements must be made:

"Our portfolio of government buildings really needs millions of pounds spent on it to really make it properly accessible for everybody. It depends on the government building you're looking at, if you're looking at something old like the States Chamber in the Royal Court then you've got issues around the fact that it's a listed building. But even taking those into consideration, there's still more that you can do within a building like that and we're not currently doing that."

Play video

It follows the release of a diversity report, conducted on behalf of the government, which found more than 70% of people feel that more needs to be done to make the island more representative.

The Disability and Inclusion Strategy says many are still facing barriers when shopping due to steps and narrow aisles.

81% of people in Jersey believe there is a prejudice against those with disabilities

Margaret Le Herrisier from Beach Ability Jersey says there has been progress in getting people to and enjoying the beach.

"I'm sure there are many other areas where disability could be improved, but I just think in the 10 years we've been operating we've seen big differences. Healing Waves, you may have heard of Healing Waves, they take kids out on the surfboards and they've done a marvelous job the guys there."

Alex Spiceley speaks to two women raising awareness of hidden disabilities:

Play video

The full report can be found here.

Jersey government launches survey to understand attitudes towards disabilityJersey disability charity blasts government for failing to give them new home