New patient group pushes for change at Jersey's Orchard House

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Josh Wilde

A new support group made up of former patients from Jersey's mental health facility Orchard House say they have been inundated with donations to brighten up the ward.

Local charity Focus on Mental Illness joined forces with people currently receiving treatment and the government to come up with a wish-list of books, games and puzzles.

These items are now being sorted after filling up an entire storeroom - with the service's lead nurse highlighting the difference more resources will make to patients.

Olivia Card said: "It's hugely important and it also connects them back to family. When we would sit round and perhaps do a jigsaw and crosswords together or play cards, it connects us back to the people that are around us and hopefully stop someone feeling so isolated."

The project has been so successful those involved hope to make it a regular campaign.

One former patient told ITV News that when she was on the ward a couple of years ago the mattress did not fit the bed, there were holes in the blanket and the painting on the walls created an environment that did not make you want to feel better.

Michelle Crespel said: "I was very lucky because I wasn't sectioned, I went in voluntarily so I was able to go out of the ward if family came and picked me up but I do know for people that were stuck on the ward there wasn't an awful lot available at the time."

Michelle has since been back to visit the ward and says things have improved but more still needs to be done to help those with mental illness both during and after treatment.

It is a view echoed by the charity's director Liz Kendrick-Lodge who explained: "They have lived experience of being patients on the ward and they've told us in the past that although books have been available, sometimes they might have been poor quality or they'd started reading a book and then it disappeared.

"The conversation around mental health has improved significantly in Jersey over the last ten years and that's amazing but yet the people we support, people severely affected by mental illness still report stigma, discrimination, poor quality of life, poor health outcomes and the list goes on and that's not acceptable."

More information about the group can be found here and support for anyone who is struggling can be accessed below: