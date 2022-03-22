Pedestrian left with serious injuries after collision in St Brelade

Jersey Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was left seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle in St Brelade.

It involved a single vehicle and a male pedestrian at Le Route des Quennevais, opposite Lloyds Bank at approximately 12:45pm on Sunday afternoon (20 March).

A silver coloured vehicle was travelling towards Waitrose when it struck the individual.

He remains in hospital and is currently receiving treatment.

If anyone witnessed the incident or may have any dash-cam or video footage that may capture the incident please contact police on 612612 or the independent charity crimestoppers anonymously.