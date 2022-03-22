Record equaling season as Jersey Reds finish campaign strongly

Play video

ITV Channel's Sport Correspondent Keilan Webster sat down with Jersey Reds Director of Rugby Harvey Biljon to review the season

Jersey Reds closed their league season with a emphatic 66-38 win against Coventry on Saturday (19 March).

It was a record breaking win for the Reds who scored ten tries in the process and practically guaranteed themselves a fourth place finish in the Championship.

Reflecting on the season Director of Rugby Harvey Biljon believes his side could compete with the front runners in the league: "I think it gives us believe that we can be up there with the best in the league. I believe it is moments, a decision, a bounce of the ball, one unforced error, we get those moments right, we can be right up there."

The weekend's result means the Reds equal their best place finish in the league.

The focus will now turn towards the Championship Cup where they are due to play the first leg against London Scottish on 9 April at the Stade.