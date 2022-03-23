Mask rules set to be relaxed on some EasyJet flights to and from Jersey

EasyJet has become the latest airline to announce it will end the need to wear a mask on some of its flights.

From Sunday 27 March, passengers and crew will no longer have to wear face coverings on-board as long as they are not legally required in either the departure or arrival country.

The change means masks will become optional on all services between Jersey and the UK - excluding Scotland, where tougher measures are still being enforced.

In a statement the company said: "Any customers or crew who wish to continue wearing a mask will of course have their personal choice respected.

"We urge European governments to have a coordinated approach on the removal of the requirement where possible, to make it easy and clear for customers."

The announcement follows a similar move by British Airways, who are asking customers to check before they travel.