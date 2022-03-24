Jersey café owner forced to shut up shop after nearly 50 years in the industry

Play video

Café owner Peter Nowell explains why he is closing

The owner of a popular St Helier café says he has no choice but to shut up shop after almost 50 years in the sector.

Peter Nowell from Henley's at Liberty Wharf has seen his takings drop by up to £3000 a week due to more office staff working from home.

He explains: "There's just no customers. They seem to be here for one or two days and then you don't see them for three weeks. The precinct has gone from being very vibrant in 2019 to barely seeing anyone walking up and down in the mornings and afternoons."

Peter says he is lucky as the building's lease had come to an end and he has understanding landlords but he would have been very worried about the future if they had been tied into a longer contract.

Having worked in the catering industry for nearly half a century including through the 2008 financial crisis, Peter says the pandemic has been the toughest time in his career.

He had this farewell message for everyone who has supported the café.

Peter adds: "I've seen some customers in the early days coming in on a pushchair and then 20 years later working in an office ... you've seen customers grow up really. It's time to say goodbye."