Jersey Heritage unveils plans for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Jersey Heritage has announced how it plans to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at sites across the island.

Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating 70 years on the throne, making her the longest serving monarch in British history.

The occasion is being marked with a bumper four day bank holiday weekend - including a series of events being staged from Thursday 2 June.

Now, Jersey Heritage has outlined how it plans to celebrate the milestone with interactive exhibits and events at Jersey Archive, Elizabeth Castle and Mont Orgueil Castle.