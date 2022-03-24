Jersey Heritage unveils plans for Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Jersey Heritage has announced how it plans to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at sites across the island.
Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating 70 years on the throne, making her the longest serving monarch in British history.
The occasion is being marked with a bumper four day bank holiday weekend - including a series of events being staged from Thursday 2 June.
Now, Jersey Heritage has outlined how it plans to celebrate the milestone with interactive exhibits and events at Jersey Archive, Elizabeth Castle and Mont Orgueil Castle.
Jersey Heritage's Platinum Jubilee plans
Royal Week – a celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
Monday 30 May - Sunday 5 June at Elizabeth Castle and Mont Orgueil Castle
Fun family trails will tell the story of Queen Elizabeth's 70 year reign. The week will come to a close with a Royal picnic event at Elizabeth Castle.
The Queen's Hat
Saturday 4 June, 2pm-5pm at Elizabeth Castle
Visitors are invited to bring their finest hats to celebrate the Queen at a grand picnic at Elizabeth Castle.
Loving History Tudor Day
Sunday 5 June, 10am-5pm at Mont Orgueil Castle
Mont Orgueil will be bringing the Tudor period to life with real characters and a range of activities, to celebrate the Queen's heritage.
The Queen's Visits to Jersey
Opens Monday 6 June at Jersey Archive
Jersey Archive will be hosting an exhibition featuring documents and images from the Jersey Evening Post archive, exploring the times the Monarch has visited the island during her reign.
Meet the Collections – Jubilee Special
Saturday 11 June, 10am-2pm at Jersey Archive
A showcase an assortment of items associated with the Queen and previous monarchs from their visits to Jersey over the years. Islanders will be able to ask questions about the collections from members of staff.