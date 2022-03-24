Jersey politicians hit out at absentees in States debate

Jersey politicians have criticised their colleagues for failing to appear in person for debates in the States Assembly, despite attending other events.

It comes after a number of politicians were not present in-person for the eighth day of debating the Bridging Island Plan - which will set the blueprint for all development in the island up until 2025 - despite some members being present at a lunch event held by Jersey Chamber of Commerce.

Among them was Deputy Hugh Raymond, who was was given permission by the States Greffe to join the sitting virtually due to back problems. However, after attending the Chamber of Commerce event in person, he did not return to the States building for the afternoon system, instead joining via Teams.

He apologised if parishioners felt 'let down' - but said he had 'not stopped working' in recent weeks, despite recovering from Covid-19.

Alluding to the issue in the States, Deputy Rob Ward said: " I have no problem if people are ill and I know we have Covid, but it does seem to be that some members are not in the [States] Chamber but can attend other events.

"If you're in the [States] Chamber and staying until 8 o clock, it's very different from sitting at home and staying until until 8 o clock. I just want to raise that point, because I think it's important that it's raised."

His comments were praised by Andy Jehan, the Constable of St John.

Constable Mike Jackson added that he felt that the remote working protocols - which were originally introduced during the coronavirus pandemic for social distancing purposes - are being 'abused' by some members of the Assembly.

The issue was also raised by the Constable of Grouville, John Le Maistre, who asked the Deputy Bailiff to clarify the circumstances under which a member should be allowed to attend a States sitting virtually.