Jersey's former Chief Minister to stand as Deputy

Jersey's former Chief Minister has announced he will stand for re-election in Jersey's forthcoming election in June.

Senator Ian Gorst, who served two terms in the role between 2011 and 2018, will stand for Deputy in the newly formed district of St Mary, St Ouen and St Peter.

If re-elected, he suggests he would like to continue in his current role as External Relations Minister.

He said: "Over the past four years, I have promoted and defended Jersey’s interests on the international stage, including dealing with the challenges presented by Brexit and growing our financial services industry. This vital work must continue, and we need States Members who can offer experience and leadership to stand up for Jersey.

"We must deal with the housing crisis and the emerging cost of living crisis, ensuring that Jersey is an affordable Island for current and future generations. This requires immediate and positive action with engagement across the community."

Senator Gorst says he will campaign as an independent candidate ahead of the election on Wednesday 22 June.