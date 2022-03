Guernsey's Victorian shop and parlour will reopen this Friday (25 March).

The shop in St Peter Port acts as a museum within a shop.

The property was bought by the National Trust of Guernsey in 1983 in a rundown and derelict state.

It was then restored to its former glory before fully reopening in September 1987.

The property is believed to be the earliest complete medieval building in St. Peter Port.