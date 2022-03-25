Play video

Report by ITV Channel's Otis Holmes

Jersey politicians have unanimously supported plans for more affordable homes and a new country park.

After ten days of intense debate and more than 100 amendments, States members approved the Bridging Island Plan which will shape what can be built in the island and where up until 2025.

Environment Minister Deputy John Young said: "In terms of housing, the plan provides a level of supply that can meet the anticipated demand over the next three years, including a significant number of affordable homes."

The plan includes proposals for a new school to be built on the old Jersey Gas site in St Helier and 1,650 new affordable homes across the island - a key and sometimes controversial issue throughout the debate.

375 houses will be created on rezoned land, more than 200 less than originally put forward.

States members also approved the development of a country park at Warwick Farm which is currently home to cannabis oil company Jersey Hemp, meaning they would have to move.

Politicians also rejected proposals for a Marine Park which would have seen 30% of the island's territorial waters covered as part of an initiative by the Global Ocean Alliance.