Channel Islands expect to welcome more Ukrainian refugees

Governments in the Channel Islands say they expect to welcome more refugees as part of a system to reunite Ukrainian nationals with their loved ones.

So far six have arrived in Jersey under the Ukraine Family Scheme.

Ten to 15 more are expected over the next fortnight once their visa applications are processed by the UK Home Office.

Meanwhile nine Ukrainian nationals are set to make the move to Guernsey under their initiative.

Five residents made applications under the Family Visa Scheme, which allows those islanders to house extended family affected by the conflict.

Extended family in this context covers parents, grandparents, adult children, siblings and immediate family members.

These initiatives are separate to a Ukrainian refugee sponsorship scheme, which is still being considered by both Bailiwicks.

Neither government has fully decided if they plan to adopt the UK's 'Homes for Ukraine' programme, either in full or in part.

If brought in it could allow residents to host refugees - even if they do not know each other.

More than 200 people in Guernsey have expressed an interest in supporting Ukrainian refugees under these proposals.