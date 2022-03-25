Jersey Election 2022: What you need to know about standing for office

The steps for anyone standing in Jersey's next election have been announced, including some big changes to the nomination process.

All candidates now have to put themselves forward by handing in paper forms rather than declaring their interest at special events - with no nominations evenings going ahead as in previous years.

Nominees will also need to submit their manifesto and photo electronically when giving over their forms.

Meanwhile, the Code of Conduct lays out what is expected of those running for office with seven key principles of selflessness, integrity, objectivity, accountability, openness, honesty, and leadership required from anyone working in the public sector.

Anyone who intends to stand still needs ten signatures of support from their constituency and all promotional booklets sent out to households have a 500-word limit.

Jersey Electoral Authority (JEA) Chair John Everett said: "We are hopeful that the new process will be well received by candidates. Not only is the revised form easier to navigate, but the extended submissions period also allows for plenty of time for any issues to be addressed."

Polling day for Jersey's Election is on Wednesday 22 June. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The nomination period lasts over three days from Wednesday 11 to Friday 13 May and prospective candidates have to submit their interest to the Jersey Electoral Authority at Morier House on Halkett Place between 9am and 5pm.

Details of everyone standing in Jersey's Election will be made public on Wednesday 18 May with polling day just over a month later on Wednesday 22 June.